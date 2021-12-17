news, local-news,

Primary healthcare services for Launceston's most vulnerable received a boost on Thursday Morning after a community clinic received a $10,000 donation. Launceston City Missions', Mission Health clinic on William Street was the recipient of the funds provided by St.LukesHealth. READ MORE: Two children dead, more hurt in jumping castle accident City Mission Chief Executive Stephen Brown said the funds for the nurse-led clinic would allow the center to provide greater health services to those in the community most at risk. "This is just wonderful support from one of Tasmania's oldest health insurance organisations, and will enable us to continue to provide access to general medicine for many people that would otherwise not access this care," he said. Mr Brown said the clinic which currently operates one day a week provides services in line with most general practices, including chronic health, sexual health, and mental health conditions. READ MORE: Man tests positive to COVID after arriving in Tasmania With the clinic currently operating half a day a week, Mr Brown said he hoped the funds would go towards extending the centre's operating hours. "At the moment, we'll fill out the full day, but hopefully in 2022 well be able to expand to another day," he said. "This donation will enable us to cover off on the practice management costs and provide the administration to enable that to happen." READ MORE: Woman dies after fatal motorcycle crash St.LukesHealth chief executive Paul Lupo said the health fund was driven to act after witnessing the positive impact Mission Health was having on the community. "At the end of the day all Tasmanians should have access to good quality health care, in the right place at the right time," he said. "When I saw city missions stepped up to get this service up and running. I thought, what a fantastic initiative for northern Tasmanians. READ MORE: Prescription morphine 'gifted' to friend results in death Mr Lupo said community clinics were a vital part of the Tasmanian health care system and helped alleviate pressure on facilities like the Launceston General Hospital. "We've got a very low bulk billing rate in the north, in particular, so if people are bit down on their luck, and can't get into a bulk billing GP, the other option is the LGH ED, and we know the pressures there," he said.

