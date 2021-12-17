Around the Garden

community,

Continue to plant cauliflowers, carrots, beans, peas, pumpkins, potatoes, cucumbers, squash, lettuce, beetroot, spring onions, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, silverbeet, spinach, broccoli, cabbage, capsicum, tomatoes, eggplants, chillies and herbs. Plant ornamental seedlings of marigolds, pansies, petunias, verbena, zinnias, daisies, delphiniums, dahlias, impatiens cosmos, snapdragon, aster, salvia, aquilegia, geranium, begonia, lobelia, coleus and gazanias. Pick beans at the first sign of the seed starting to develop because if left too long they tend to become tough and stringy. Pinch out the tips on running varieties of pumpkin, marrow and squash when the vines reach about 50cms long. Poinsettias flower in December and January and are probably the most popular houseplants to decorate the home during the festive season. To care for your plant during this time place it in a sunny spot and while flowering, just water occasionally when the soil becomes dry. When the plant has finished flowering prune hard to retain its bushy habit, apply a slow-release fertiliser, and, once the plant begins to grow again, repot in a larger container of good quality potting mix. For a low maintenance garden consider planting natives. The key to success is to choose the varieties that suit your area and conditions. Look around your neighborhood to see which types grow well and, if in doubt, ask for advice at a nursery or plant centre. Portulacas, phlox drummondi and Livingstone daisies are among the brightest of the low-growing flowering annuals for a sunny spot in the garden. Remove lupin spikes just above the nearest leaf showing new shoots immediately the top blooms start to fade, well before any seed pods form, and they should keep flowering throughout summer. This also applies to delphiniums. Bedding begonias with flowers in shades of red, white or pink with glossy leaves in tones of green lime, bronze and dark red are so dependable in providing a colourful display for borders and pots. They like warm conditions, moist soil and protection from the hot sun. To keep them happy, feed every two weeks with a liquid fertiliser. Salvias are hardy perennials now showing off their elegant spikes of tubular flowers that will perform well into autumn. They like a sunny to part-shaded position in well-drained soil. They are impressive planted en masse, as background features or in containers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/c42db7ed-dce7-491d-9577-630bb2ee2af2.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg