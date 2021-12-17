The care factor in growing new plants

community,

There is an attitude among some gardeners that once a tree or shrub is planted it requires no further care or attention - just plant and hope for the best. While there are some plants that thrive on neglect the vast majority need some TLC, for a little while at least. There are some circumstances where only minimal attention is required following planting, mainly in the wild garden where development on natural lines is the aim, but under most other conditions it's important that early growth is given care and attention. This means that in the spring following planting a certain amount of remedial pruning should be done to encourage breaking at a lower level thus avoiding any bottom bareness which can spoil good form. This applies to most deciduous trees and shrubs including weeping or pendant trees which should be cut back after planting to set the framework of the tree for the future. Evergreens, in addition to cutting back to reduce evaporation and to enable the damaged roots to keep pace with the demands made on them, require special care during cold, windy weather or in an early hot spell. To help prevent drying out the roots should be thoroughly watered and the surface soil mulched with organic material to stop the loss of water. A further watering may be given if necessary. An area around the base of all newly planted subjects should always be maintained free from weeds as, in addition to taking much-needed moisture and nutrients, they hinder the flow of air through the soil to the roots. Attention to these details and efficient staking to prevent damage to the establishing roots in windy weather will do much towards the successful establishment of newly planted or transplanted trees and shrub. The Epiphyllum or orchid cactus The Epiphyllum, commonly called the orchid cactus, is a native of Mexico and South America that was taken to Europe in the early 19th century and has since been grown and hybridised from the original handful of species to the hundreds of varieties we have today. The large, stunning flowers, some very fragrant, come in colours of purple, pink, orange, red and white. Epiphyllums are epiphytic plants in the cactus family that require a rich humus mix which should have at least one part in four of gravel or coarse sand. Whether planted in the garden or in containers they must have adequate drainage as succulents will not tolerate a permanently damp situation. During summer its important to keep the potting mix thoroughly moist. At the end of each flowering period the plants rest for a little while so during this break only give sufficient water to keep the potting mix from drying out. When the flower buds start to form, feed with a fertiliser that is suitable for tomatoes every two weeks then discontinue when the majority of buds have opened. January 1, 2: North West Lilium Society's Lilium Show at the Burnie Arts & Function Centre. Open Saturday 1pm-4pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. January 19: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street Launceston, 7.45pm. Speaker Rees Campbell is an author of five books and has a wild food garden at Wynyard with 120 edible natives. February 5,6: Launceston Horticultural Society Summer Show, Evandale Memorial Hall. Saturday 2pm-5pm, Sunday 9am-4pm. Strathmore Garden, Nile Road, Evandale will also be open that weekend. Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Burnie from 9am to 4pm. Tea room open 9.30am to 4pm. Closed Christmas Day and Good Friday. This 11ha woodland garden, 8kms south of Burnie features over 24,000 related plants.

