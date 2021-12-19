newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston's Cameron Johns has returned home after competing at this year's Rocket League World Championships, which were held in Stockholm, Sweden. What started as a hobby has turned into a career for Mr Johns, who has travelled the world competing on the professional Rocket League scene for several years. "The game is basically online car soccer," he said. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania "In teams of three we are on a virtual soccer pitch and it's playing soccer with video game cars and trying to score the most goals. The cars are rocket-powered, hence the name Rocket League." Mr Johns began playing the game when it came out in 2015 while he was in year 11 at St Patrick's College. "At the time I was just playing for a bit of fun and because it was a new game and everyone was new to it and I got pretty good," he said. "I would play for fun in my spare time, after school and on weekends and then that just grew and I ended up going to the World Championships in Washington, DC, a year-and-a half after I started playing." READ MORE: Remembering the five children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Mr Johns competes in the Renegades, one of the top teams from the Oceania region, with the other two members of his team hailing from Dubbo and Christchurch. "I've been lucky enough to go to [Las] Vegas, Dallas, Montreal, Germany and so many more cool places and play Rocket League, which is crazy that my career is something I love to do," he said. "When the pandemic hit them we switched to online tournaments. "That's the good thing about video games, we can still play online, but travelling was one of the best parts of it so I was excited to go to Sweden this year and have it in a physical tournament." READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide Mr Johns and his team, the Renegades, placed in the ninth and 11th bracket at the recent competition and he said they were happy with the results. "It was a five-day competition with 16 teams from around the world and US$300,000 as the prize pool, so the video game world is huge," he said. "We were lucky enough to beat the top-ranking European team. Mr Johns said he had previously planned to study physiotherapy and never thought playing the game at home would lead to a career. He now hopes to stay involved in the world of Rocket League, focusing on commentary and growing the game when he stops playing professionally.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/82956ff5-89b2-4269-aeb9-042d209612e6.jpeg/r0_54_2048_1211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg