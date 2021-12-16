news, local-news,

A world-first study on the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines has been announced after it received a record funding grant from the Clifford Craig Foundation. The study examining responses to COVID-19 vaccines in vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, will be led by Launceston General Hospital infectious disease specialist Professor Katie Flanagan. READ MORE: Two children dead, more hurt in jumping castle accident Professor Flanagan said the purpose of the study was to fill a gap in the current research by understanding the impact COVID had on pregnant women and the very elderly. She said while broad research had been done on the safety and efficacy of various COVID-19 vaccines, less was known about the impact on the pregnant and elderly - both considered two of the most at-risk groups. "We still don't have a huge understanding about the broader effects of these vaccines in those populations, because the clinical trials largely focused initially on younger healthy people to get these vaccines licensed and rolled out, so there's some missing information there," she said. READ MORE: Prescription morphine gifted to friend results in death Professor Flanagan said the study would be the first to use systems vaccinology to investigate the link between vaccine responses, diet, microbiota inflammation, immunity and mood disorders. "The other thing we're going to do - which is quite unique in this study - is we're going to look at the interaction between diet, lifestyle, inflammation, mood and psychological effects within the context of this study, and how that interplays with responses to vaccination, which is something that's quite unique, and hasn't been done systematically before," she said. READ MORE: Man tests positive to COVID after arriving in Tasmania Clifford Craig chief executive Peter Milne said the $360,000 study was the largest individual project the foundation had funded in its 30 year history. "We have a vision for the Launceston General Hospital to get a reputation nationally as a centre for excellence for research and education," he said. "If we do that, it means we attract good clinicians to come and work here, and do their training here, then there are better health outcomes for the people who live in the region. "Someone like Katie Flanagan is someone you would not normally get at a regional hospital like this, she's a highly credentialed clinician, so it's important that we support her research so we can keep her here." READ MORE: Woman dies after fatal motorcycle crash Professor Flanagan said the project would be supported by researchers at the University of Tasmania and the Clifford Craig Foundation, and would expect to see preliminary results from the 2-year trial in about 12 months time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/930c5b14-4f3e-4fd7-a306-7785e9d0cbe7.jpg/r0_475_4032_2753_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg