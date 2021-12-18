news, local-news,

What started out as a hobby three years ago for Michael and Karin Getin has turned into an in-demand metalwork business. Gravelly Beach Metalworks is a family owned and operated business that designs and creates metal garden art in the heart of the Tamar Valley, with a focus on Tasmanian flora and fauna. "When we first started we purchased a small CNC table and did it as just a hobby," Mr Getin said. "It grew organically from there, and now we have a garden full of metal work for sale and we supply to four shops around the state, and also do custom orders. READ MORE: Tasmania mourns Hillcrest victims with touching tribute "It's grown year by year and now we do a huge variety of designs. Our steel is sourced locally and whenever possible, we choose Australian-made products or businesses to buy our welding equipment, hinges, paint, or other materials used in creating our work." Their most ambitious art work yet is a 400kg seal sculpture named Sammy, who sits proudly at the front of their property. "This is the first 3D sculpture we made, and we have also made Kenny and Kevin the penguins," Mr Getin said. Adding to their Tasmanian-made message, Karin and Michael are raising funds through their work. "Five dollars from every sale of a Tassie animal metal work will go towards the Save the Devil Project, so anytime someone buys a native animal metal artwork they are helping Tassie animals," Mrs Getin said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/75040f3d-0c4b-496f-b176-029190ebc68d.jpg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg