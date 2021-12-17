news, local-news,

When Jason Gunn took up the post of principal of Ravenswood Heights Primary School, he had a mission to make it the best school in Tasmania. His first project was brightening up the school grounds, but it would take an artist with an edge to capture the imagination of the student body. Launceston-based street artist James Cohen - better known as Kreamart - has travelled the world creating murals, but after a taking a phone call from Mr Gunn, believes he may have found a passion for teaching. READ MORE: Man tests positive to COVID after arriving in Tasmania Mr Gunn said that creating a beautiful learning environment was key to instilling a sense of pride in the students, and after reaching out to Kreamart, a project to revitalise the schoolyard began. With a series of street art projects by Kreamart popping up on the bare walls, the changing schoolyard began to fuel a culture shift. "After we had our first mural done, we had students pushing around rubbish bins at recess and lunchtime to pick up rubbish because they were taking pride in their school," he said. "It was an influx of positivity that spread across the school and he [Kreamart] is literally like a rock star, they just love him." "It's been a really powerful, positive process for the school." Kreamart said working with young people had always been a dream, after working on a project with Ashley Youth Detention Centre in 2020. The artist's process with the students was to create a "paint by numbers" and allow them each a chance to get involved. READ MORE: Prescription morphine 'gifted' to friend results in death "I'll outline it all and I'll section it off so the students come out in groups and have a go with paint brushes and paint," he said. "It gives them a sense of achievement, pride and initiative, especially if they aren't artistic to show them they can do something with art." To cap off the year, Mr Gunn and Kreamart designed a special mural for the grade 6 leavers - called the "farewell" wall. For Mr Gunn, the project was an important part of creating an environment of school pride and community spirit. "We wanted to instill a sense of belonging and a sense of pride in being a student here," Mr Gunn said. "Where the leavers know it's something special every year, where they can take a photo in front of the mural and take pride in having gone to Ravenswood Heights Primary School." Kreamart said he had formed a special connection with the grade 6 cohort after painting the mural together, and he gifted each of the students with a custom-painted empty spray can to keep as a memento. "We've seen a grey or bland school just transformed, and the attitudes of the students change immensely," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/956db097-efa7-4745-8760-18e3aeaa1de5.JPG/r29_0_2018_1124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg