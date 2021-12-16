news, local-news, Tasmania, jobs, coronavirus, unemployment rate

Tasmanian employment increased by an estimated 1800 people between October and November, mostly reversing a drop of 2200 in the previous month. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated Tasmanian employment increased to 261,500 people in seasonally adjusted terms. Most of the action was in part-time employment as the mid-December border reopening approached and the tourism and hospitality sectors geared up for increased demand. Full-time employment actually decreased by about 200 people, meaning part-time employment would have increased by about 2000. Full-time female workers took most of the damage, decreasing by 1100. Male full-time employment increased by 900. Overall, male employment fell by 300 to 136,200. Total female employment climbed by 2200 to 125,300. The state unemployment rate was steady at 5.1 per cent despite the strong employment growth because many more people started looking for work. The Tasmanian growth was dwarfed by a national employment surge, with an extra 366,100 people employed nationally, more than the entire Tasmanian workforce. New South Wales added 180,000 employed people and Victoria 141,000 between October and November as coronavirus lockdowns in the two biggest states ended. Employment fell in those states by 250,000 and 145,000 respectively during the lockdowns. The national unemployment rate fell from 5.2 per cent to 4.6 per cent, with 69,400 fewer people classified as unemployed.

