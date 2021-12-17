sport, cricket,

Fresh off their biggest win, ACL travel to George Town to face the Saints. After Nashib Nisthar's men knocked off Hadspen last week, he's looking to keep the momentum flowing. "We beat them in a tough game in round one, so we are looking forward to a really challenging game," he said. George Town coach Jack Hill still found some positives out of last week's loss and is wary of ACL. READ MORE: Cricket North: Jonathon Chapman, Kieren Hume lead Westbury to T20 Cup "They're underrated in the competition I think, they bat quite deep and their strike bowlers have all done things this season," Hill said. Giving credit to ACL's performance, Hadspen coach Liam Reynolds is looking to get back to his side's brand of cricket against Trevallyn. "It's probably a lesson to our guys that we can't afford to go away from our brand of cricket against anyone otherwise things won't go our way," he said. Despite a loss last week, Trevallyn's James Whiteley, who returns on Saturday, was pleased with his side's improvement and intent. "Hadspen are good no matter where they go and they've got some outstanding talent at the top," he said. "I think our balance and consistency will see us through." The in-form Evandale Panthers will be out to reverse their round-one result as they host Legana. Coming off what coach Jonty Manktelow described as a "dominant" win, the Panthers know how important this is. "They've outplayed us every game we've played against them so far, so it's a huge game for both teams," he said. "We are both on the same points, so if we get a win, it gets us closer to the top four." The Durhams come into the clash following the bye, last playing against George Town in a loss captain Dylan Sharman described as "one that got away from us". "Evandale is a big ground, so putting a big score on the board [is crucial] and I think we have the bowlers to defend it," he said. READ MORE: Tickets on sale as Race Tasmania returns to Symmons Plains Longford had another all-round performance last week, closing the gap on top spot as they prepare for Bracknell. "We won't be taking them too lightly, we need the win to keep up with Hadspen," coach Josh Adams said. "We're only two points behind them now, so hopefully we can get a win and have a bit of a spell." Bracknell coach Brad Fryett was pleased with his side batting 40 overs last week but knows Longford's strength. "Longford are one of the top sides, they've got some really good cricketers so we'll go in knowing that and we'll have to play at our best to be competitive," he said. "We'll go in with the same plans, try to bat and create partnerships and hopefully bowl well and create pressure."

