Everyone at The Examiner wishes our audiences and advertisers a very happy Christmas. Thank you for your support and feedback through 2021. The newspaper will not be published on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. Your seven-day TV guide liftout and eight-page racing guide will be published as normal on Friday, December 24. Saturday edition content will be available on Christmas Eve. For delivery stops over Christmas between December 23 and December 30 you will need to phone 1800 648 177, 6336 7325 or email circulation@examiner.com.au by 5pm on Wednesday, December 22. Stops for the New Year period are required by 5pm on Thursday, December 30 for deliveries between December 30 to January 4. Our Circulation Department will be closed from 5pm on December 23 and will reopen December 30 before closing again until January 4. Local news coverage will continue throughout the holiday period at examiner.com.au. Please have a safe and relaxing Christmas and start to 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

