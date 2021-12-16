news, local-news, Tasmania, wages, workers

Wages have increased more slowly in Tasmania than in every other state or territory in the last six years, new figures suggest. Tasmanian workers' median weekly earnings increased from $880 per week in August 2015 to $1000 in August 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The $120 increase was the lowest in any state or territory, and left Tasmania stranded on the bottom of the table. The medians in Victoria, the ACT and New South Wales all increased by more than $240 in the same period. The ACT topped the table with a median of $1500. The national median was $1200. Nationally, miners had the highest median weekly earnings at $2349. Other higher-paying industries were: The lowest medians were in: Accommodation and food services and retail have relatively high levels of part-time work. The figures again confirmed Australians with higher education levels tend to have higher incomes. Employees with post-graduate degrees had the highest median in August of $1747 per week. Workers without non-school qualifications had the lowest median of $900 per week. Nationally, male workers had a weekly median of $1380 in August, while female workers' median was 1018. The weekly gap of $362 had widened by $25 since August 2015. Male full-time workers' median was $1541, and female full-timers had a median of $1380. Female part-time workers' median was $614. For male part-time workers, it was $520. The median wages figures are different from average wages, which also consistently put Tasmania on the bottom. A median is a mid-point. For example, the median of 11 people's wages would be the wages of the sixth highest paid, with five other people's wages higher, and five others lower.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/ed73ebfb-1077-44a7-8088-cfba8658ddf9.JPG/r2_89_3998_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg