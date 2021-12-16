community, duncan, sloan, 100, birthday, launceston

Launceston's latest centenarian almost never lived, but the 100-year-old did not let a stillbirth in the hospital of a Scottish sea port slow him down. Duncan Sloan celebrated his 100th birthday at Newstead's Fred French Nursing Home on Wednesday, flanked by his four children, eight grandchildren, nine great grand children and several friends. The former Scottish Naval recruit turned aircraft engineer was as sharp as ever in regaling the room of some of his life's antics just before cutting into this cake. Mr Sloan in 2015, aged 93, penned a novel about his 75 years in aviation, and his 100th birthday cake was an ode to his commitment to the air - or keeping planes in the air. But it all could have been missed but for the lifesaving breath of a Scottish midwife who, quite literally, breathed life into the flailing blue face of a seconds-old Mr Sloan on December 15, 1921. Seventeen-and-a-half-years later Mr Sloan joined the Navy, during WWII, and worked on aircraft carriers. He had to be reminded by his children, Teena, Ian and Barry Sloan, and Linda Buxton, of one of the most significant achievements of his Navy career. But it was not because of a desperately failing memory, rather a hardened approach to life emboldened by his time at war. "We just did what we had to do. That was my job," he said. Mr Sloan detailed how the crew he was detailed to played a role in sinking the mighty German battleship Bismarck. His unit was stationed in a way they could see the 100 minute battle of the Bismarck unfold, and on his birthday explained how equipment he had helped install onto Navy crafts aided in seeing the battleship through low cloud and thick fog, which ultimately led to its destruction. The sinking of the Bismarck has been seen as a pivotal moment in the British Navy's resistance in WWII. And while he played a role in the sinking of the Bismarck, he said his most proud moment was meeting his now-deceased wife Joyce, and building a life with her. He said the person he was on his 100th birthday, and the network of friends and family surrounding him, had been a result of the life he had lived with his dearly departed wife. With a neat Scotch Whiskey in hand, a pastime he had enjoyed throughout his life, Mr Sloan said he would not reveal his secrets to old age "because they wouldn't be secrets anymore". But his life lived servicing aircraft, for much of the time in Launceston, and his approach to how he did so hinted at how he managed to notch up triple figures. "If I ever serviced an aircraft I made sure it was 100 per cent serviced. That's the secret. Don't let it go unless it's 100 per cent," he said.

