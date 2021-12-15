Border opening brings Labor campaign to Northern Tasmania

news, local-news, Australian labor party, federal election 2022, Anthony Albanese, Brian Mitchell, bass, bradon, lyons, Labor Tasmania

With Tasmania's interstate borders open once again, federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese is back campaigning in the state's North this week. The long-standing marginal seats of Bass, Braddon and Lyons are expected to be key targets for the federal opposition ahead of next year's federal election. Labor will need to pick up at least eight seats nationally if it hopes to form a government. READ MORE: Travelling to Tassie? Find out the latest First stop for the Labor leader after landing in Launceston Airport was the headquarters of Invermay tech start-up Definium Technologies, where Mr Albanese was flanked by incumbent Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell and Labor candidate for Bass Ross Hart - who previously held the seat between 2016 and 2019. Mr Hart is up against incumbent Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, who defeated him by the slightest of margins - just 0.4 per cent - two years ago. "I'm very pleased that Ross Hart has committed to having another crack as the member for Bass," Mr Albanese said. Meanwhile, Mr Mitchell will be up against Liberal's new candidate for Lyons Susie Bower, chief executive officer of the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone and former Meander Valley councillor. When asked how his party would tip the key seats in Labor's favour, Mr Albanese zeroed in on the economy and jobs. READ MORE: If face masks must be worn - wear them properly "Here in Tasmania, they want jobs. They want to see companies like this [Definium Technologies] backed with high-value manufacturing. They want a government that actually looks after their interests and the whole of Tasmania, not just marginal electorates," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/8cfbe536-5ca3-4713-bd03-fd17f7032a1d.jpg/r8_195_3017_1895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg