Public transport concessions do not help those who need it most, while generally low fares put government budgets into jeopardy, says the Productivity Commission, which is suggesting a revamp of systems. Its new report has raised the suggestion of new technologies to improve public transport effectiveness and pricing of fares, it says subsidies for public transport are necessary, particularly in assisting road congestion, but current systems are not well placed. "In particular, moving to account-based ticketing, in which payment records and proof of entitlements are not kept on the card but stored on servers could improve how passengers interact with fares and fare structures," the report said. "Reducing the costs of complexity would allow more granular fare structures, including pricing that differs by mode, distance, or time of day, and could improve the targeting of concessions. Overall, account-based ticketing would improve convenience and flexibility, may better allow integration through Mobility as a Service (MaaS), and increase patronage somewhat." Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the state urgently needed to invest in modern public and active transport systems instead of building bigger roads, or cutting bus services in regional areas. "We need a truly integrated system with reliable, affordable service sin urban and regional areas. Public transport should properly serve its patrons, the Tasmanian people. "Investment in public transport is critical to addressing economic and regional inequality." Infrastructure and Transport minister Michael Ferguson said public transport was being transformed through a range of initiatives to boost patronage, including revamped networks and increased services on the North West and modernisation of the bus fleet. "We are investing $20 million to deliver additional school buses on routes experiencing high levels of demand and introduce additional commuter buses on busy commuter routes. "In addition, we are progressing delivery of a modern common ticketing solution across public transport with real-time information for commuters, through the provision of $25.9 million through Metro Tasmania."

