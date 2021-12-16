Jewellery technician continues family lineage

community,

After struggling to full-time employment, Michael Josephson is now in the same profession as his convict ancestors. He has been working as a technician at My Jewellers in Burnie for two months. "I've had many different jobs, ranging from fish farming to sawmill labouring," he said. "I worked at Maton Guitars in Melbourne for quite some time as well." Since moving back to Tasmania post-COVID, Mr Josephson has struggled to find a permanent job. After securing work at My Jewellers, he has gained a love and appreciation for his job. "I would say it's the first job I've had since coming back to Tasmania that really excites and inspires me," Mr Josephson said. "Every second of every day is different. "It's a good combination of creativity, technique and ability." My Jewellers owner Phillip Scott is pleased to have Mr Josephson working in his shop, having known him personally for five years. Mr Scott knew that Mr Josephson was looking for work and wanted to give him a chance. "He's enthusiastic, which is great," Mr Scott said. "That's half the battle - having someone who's enthusiastic to work. "He's willing to learn and takes notice of what he's told." Mr Scott has been mentoring Mr Josephson and teaching him the profession. "It's doing repairs, whether it's watch repairs, shortening chains, just the whole scope of different things that come in through the door," Mr Scott said. "He's guided into what has to be done and showing him the correct procedures." Mr Josephson also has jewellery making in his blood, with his ancestors working in the industry. "My earliest Australian ancestor was Jacob Josephson, who came to Australia as a convict and then opened a shop in Sydney as a silversmith," he said. "So eight generations of history and I have now continued my family's heritage." Mr Josephson is incredibly honoured to have been able to get the chance to work as a jewellery technician and gain secure employment. "It's a fantastic opportunity to be trained by Phillip, who's been in the industry for 50 years and is a bit of a guru in not just jewellery, but also watch-making," he said. "It's a very cool opportunity to have anywhere, let alone Burnie."

