Compiling an annual list of Tasmania's top sporting achievements of the year, it was impossible to ignore some of the state's less successful moments. They are not failures, but a mixture of misfortune, frustration, disappointment and often controversy as sport's fickle finger of fate decided to take a poke at an unassuming island threatening to over-achieve. From administrative aberrations to disciplinary devastation and meteorological mayhem, Tasmanians have certainly fallen foul of some alliterative agony in 2021. Double jeopardy After decades lobbying for more national sporting contests, Tasmania was bracing itself for four in one day. Saturday, October 23, was set to stage an unprecedented double double-header of Women's Big Bash League action. Thanks to old mate COVID, the island state had landed nearly half the entire season. Of the 24 matches being played here, 15 were destined for Launceston including four on the opening day - two at Invermay Park then two more at neighbouring UTAS Stadium. Sadly, nobody told the weather gods who decided to introduce their own purple rain 16 overs into the Hobart Hurricanes' innings after which not another ball was bowled. Tri again If you Google "Olympic triathlon start" the search engine will immediately fill it out with "boat in the way". Jake Birtwhistle downplayed how much the incident contributed to his 16th-place finish in Tokyo, but with him also suffering a broken nose in the subsequent restart, it is hard to believe it didn't have some impact. Even those with little knowledge of how to run an elite race would probably think it wise to wait until big boats with sharp propellers are out of the way before asking triathletes with a surplus of exposed soft tissue to dive in. Sext symbol Just a couple of weeks before he was due to lead his nation into a home Ashes series, Tim Paine's wikipedia page received several hurried updates. The incident which prompted the edits, however, occurred four years earlier. The inconvenient timing of the saga's exposing has never fully been explained. Having appeared as the mature, likeable and trustworthy captain who rescued Australia from the depths of Sandpapergate, a naive, four-year-old text exchange would taint Paine's legacy. Salt was rubbed further in the wound when the leader who oversaw the Cape Town debacle was reinstated shortly before the fifth Ashes Test was relocated to Paine's home town. Pieces of eight For three years, Sarah Hawe was part of Rowing Australia's all-conquering women's four, globe-trotting about, winning world cups and world championships like there was no tomorrow and seemingly destined to continue the sequence at her maiden Olympic Games. The crew did not lose a single race in 2017. However, between claiming the 2019 world title and the delayed 2020 Games, Hawe fell foul of a cut-throat selection policy, losing her place in the four and instead heading to Tokyo in the eight. Lucy Stephan, Rosemary Popa, Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre duly stormed to gold while Hawe's new crew finished fifth of seven nations in the women's eight. Yellow fever The ESPN match commentary of the Olyroos' second match at the Tokyo Olympics summed it up rather nicely, both in detail and description. "90'+5' Nathaniel Atkinson (Australia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul." Having stunned Argentina, Graham Arnold's young guns were heading for a 1-0 defeat to another superpower, Spain, before their fate would be decided by the final group game against Egypt. Atkinson - best-on-ground in Melbourne City's A-League grand final victory a month earlier - was again dominating but had collected a yellow card in the opener. Then, five minutes after the end of normal time and seconds from the final whistle, he picked up another for an impetuous and unnecessary challenge earning a suspension from the final group game three days later which Australia lost 2-0 and exited the tournament. Vax and figures Liam Jones should be remembered as one of Tasmania's solid contributions to the AFL, a reliable defender with 161 appearances and 68 goals in a 12-year career with two Melbourne clubs. Instead, he will be remembered as the footballing face of the anti-vax movement. Just five appearances away from becoming a 100-gamer with Carlton, Jones made the unexpected decision to retire, aged just 30, having refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it was mandated for AFL players. Shot to the heart Competing at his third Paralympic Games, Todd Hodgetts was part of an excellent F20 shot put competition in which three different throwers surpassed the existing world record. The 33-year-old, who had won gold and bronze medals in London and Rio, consistently improved his distance and appeared to come seventh only to be scratched from the official results. He was among three throwers - including Malaysia's runaway winner - competing under protest having initially been told they could not take part for being late to the call room where athletes assemble before their event. All protests were dismissed leaving three athletes with an intellectual impairment with "did not start" next to their names. Blown away After consecutive finishes of last, last, second-to-last and last, this was supposed to be the Hobart Hurricanes' year in the WBBL. Big name import Mignon du Preez even said as much, predicting in her signing-on press conference that the Purple Army were about to march all the way to their first title. The competition's all-time leading wicket-taker Molly Strano had also enlisted. The future looked purple. Two wins in the first nine games wasn't the best start. Ultimately, winning their last two matches - long after finals had disappeared for another season - rather flattered the team with a sixth-place finish.

