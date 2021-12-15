coronavirus,

There were tears, hugs and happy reunions between loved ones on Wednesday morning as the first flight into Launceston Airport touched down after borders reopened for the first time in five months. The Jetstar flight from Melbourne was given a water cannon salute from the airport's fire department. Launceston Airport's arrivals lounge was a sea of excited faces, with people holding flowers and anxiously waiting to see their loved ones walk through the doors. First off the plane was Duncan McFarlane from Geelong, who was thrilled to be back in Launceston. "I feel great, I purposely got a front row seat so I could get off first," Mr McFarlane said. "My daughters live here and I haven't seen them since March/April so I am very keen to see them again today," he said. "I'm based in Geelong and they have their final school assembly today and are expecting to see me, so it's just awesome." A tearful reunion was had as Kieran McLellan returned home and was greeted by his parents and grandparents after three years away in London. "I booked this flight six months ago and had my fingers crossed it would work out and it did, so it's great to be back," he said. His grandmother Dianne Marshall said she was thrilled and very emotional. READ MORE: If face masks must be worn - wear them properly "I'm going to hold on to him now and not let him go," she said. Also waiting patiently in the arrivals lounge was Jack Oates-Pryor, as he waited for his grandparents Lindsay and Lynn Oates. "I'm here to welcome back my grandmother and grandfather, they haven't been in Tasmania since the start of 2019," he said. "It's very emotional, with the crowds, the guy here playing live music and people giving out flowers for us to give, so it's a really special time." His grandmother Lynn said that she was delighted to be back in the state. "It's so good to be back here with our gorgeous grandson, who just finished grade 12, so it's an exciting day for everyone here." READ MORE: Indigenous leaders says workers should get a choice on 'Invasion Day' holiday Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said that the arrival of the Jetstar flight was the culmination of a lot of hard work and preparation. "We have had a COVID safety plan in place for a while now, but today was about ensuring that we make it as streamlined and smooth as possible with more people coming in for Christmas time and borders reopening," he said. "Our priority is keeping Tasmanians and the travellers coming here safe and we work closely with Tas Health, the Premier's department and biosecurity to ensure that it's a safe environment for everyone. "It's been wonderful to see these emotional reunions today, with so many people being separated for so long for all kinds of reasons, so there was an amazing atmosphere here with the first plane coming in." Jetstar chief executive Gareth Evans said it was a special time for families and loved ones. "It's wonderful to be able to add more flights between NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, helping to reconnect families and friends after months of being apart," he said. "This will be a special time for many people who will now be able to see each other for Christmas "This will also provide a significant boost in tourism for Tasmania just in time for the Christmas holiday period." Launceston Airport was expected to welcome more than 2000 people on Wednesday.

