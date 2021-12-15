Anglers hitting heights before Christmas

sport, local-sport,

Highland trout action is increasing. Anglers recently found well worth fishing Great Lake and Arthurs Lake shores towards which winds were blowing. During a northerly on Arthurs, productive were southern areas like Morass Bay and near the dam wall. Understandably, trout tucker was building up there just as mayfly duns do on smaller highland waters popular with fly-fishers. Trollers on Great Lake going deep for big rainbows are also being rewarded. Timing can be important too. A veteran fly-fisher recently at Penstock Lagoon reported few rises in full daylight but said a wader took four trout rising to tiny caenid mayflies at dawn. Brumbys Creek flows have continued high and clear, with one angler just above the Bottom Weir tracking trout cruising after midges in calm late morning. Near the highway, clumps of tea trees in full bloom are attracting some tea-tree beetles, but mainly soldier beetles with their narrow but lengthy yellow bodies and green wing-cases. Floating copies and patience might be rewarded. The Inland Fisheries Service informs anglers that Brushy Lagoon was stocked last week with 50 domestic Atlantic salmon averaging 1.5 kilograms. Meanwhile, the Parks and Wildlife Service advises that because of bushfire risks, restrictions will apply from this Saturday December 18 to using campfires, pot fires and solid fuel stoves at identified PWS campgrounds around the state. Gas stoves and gas barbecues will be permitted. Arthurs Lake 1.61 (metres from full) Great Lake 11.15 Little Pine Lagoon 0.54 Penstock Lagoon 0.13 Woods Lake 0.10 Lake St Clair 1.86 Lake King William 2.23 Lake Echo 2.90 Bradys Lake 1.30 Bronte Lagoon 1.01 Laughing Jack Lagoon 1.50 Meadowbank 0.25 Lake Plimsoll 3.49 Lake Murchison 13.01 Lake Mackintosh 1.63 Lake Pieman 1.06 Lake Mackenzie 6.22 Lake Rowallan 7.84 Lake Parangana 0.17 Lake Cethana 3.73 Lake Barrington 1.45 Lake Gairdner 1.24 Lake Paloona 1.21 Lake Leake 5.00 (FSL 5m)

