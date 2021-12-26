sport, cricket,

Landing an Ashes Test was overdue recognition of Tasmania's prolonged contribution to Australian cricket, according to the state's most successful coach. Despite this, multiple Sheffield Shield-winning tactician Tim Coyle admitted he never thought he would see the day, was gutted that Tim Paine will not be a part of it and pleaded with fellow Tasmanians to get behind the historic occasion to underline the state's case for future international content. "I understand this would not happen if we were not in this situation but it's a great result and probably something we will never see again," Coyle said. "Tasmania has been left off the map in Test cricket which certainly has been a shame, especially when we're supposed to have an equal share. "We're one-sixth of the national cricket picture so not to have that has been a glaring omission to our cricket program. "The opportunity presented itself and the right decision has been made but Tasmania earned that right. In terms of what it's provided over the years in players, officials and administrators, this is a great reward for our contribution." The former Launceston wicket-keeper, whose seven years as Tasmanian Tigers coach yielded three Sheffield Shields and two one-day cups, urged the state's cricket fans to support the historic event on January 14-18. "We must make sure we vote with our feet to ensure it is a really successful Test match. Tasmanians have to get up and support this. They've got to get along to the ground because it is a wonderful opportunity. "But if it is successful, what we do is strengthen our case for further Test matches. If we really support this, we've got a solid case for negotiating for Test cricket to keep coming back." Coyle's reign saw numerous Tasmanians earn international selection including his long-time captain George Bailey, who is now chairman of selectors, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Faulkner, Xavier Doherty and Tim Paine, who was set to captain Australia for the match before stepping down last month following the exposure of a four-year-old sexting saga. "That's the tragedy of it and it's such a shame that he did not get this opportunity."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/a1fb6212-ed6a-4ef8-b2ff-6236d2c5290c.JPG/r84_63_2732_1559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg