Housing Minister Michael Ferguson says increasing housing supply in Tasmania is the "only way" to put any downward pressure on the cost of rent, again ruling out measures for government intervention in the rental market. Rental costs have increased significantly across Tasmania in recent years with Hobart considered Australia's most unaffordable market comparable to income, while rents in some parts of the North and North-West have increased between 35 and 55 per cent over five years. In October, the vacancy rate in Launceston was 0.7 per cent, Hobart was 0.4 per cent and Burnie was 0.2 per cent, with a healthy vacancy rate considered to be between 2 and 2.5 per cent. Launceston was last around this level in 2015, and Hobart in 2013. READ MORE: Why airport biosecurity staff walked off the job Housing advocates have called for policies to limit rental increases, including a proposal to require landlords to prove why it must increase above the consumer price index. Mr Ferguson said the government would not be pursuing intervention in the market in light of rapidly increasing rental costs. "These are market-based changes, and that's a reflection of the growing population," he said. "Delivering more supply is the only way to deal with the increasing costs of rent and the purchase of homes. "The more that well-meaning people want to put artificial caps on rents, the more you'll actually see homeowners exiting the industry and taking rental properties out of reach of people who need to rent." Labor and the Greens committed at the last election to review the Residential Tenancy Act, including concerns that Tasmanian tenants have fewer rights than mainlanders, and Mr Ferguson said he "will be looking for improvements". The government plans to build 1500 new social housing dwellings by mid-2023, and a further 2000 by 2027. The construction sector has experienced overwhelming demand and material supply issues as a result of the HomeBuilder scheme. READ MORE: Launceston man arrested after alleged Newnham shooting The government also passed an amended Housing Land Supply Act last month which allows it to acquire land and rapidly rezone it for housing. So far this has been applied to a large-scale development at Huntingfield south of Hobart, and smaller areas in Newnham, Devonport and Howrah. Mr Ferguson said there were no further specific land orders in the works at the moment. "We're actually constantly on the lookout for new land," he said. "We'll constantly be looking to work with private developers to release their own residentially-zoned land, and continue our work as a public provider." The Residential Land Rebate scheme opened in September to offer developers up to $10,000 per lot for service connection, should their land be brought to market. About 5000 hectares of Tasmanian land zoned residential is not currently on the market. Economist Saul Eslake said he was not in favour of caps on rents, believing it would have adverse impacts. "Rent controls would result in a lower supply of rental housing, and people would also find ways around them," he said. "There's also a likelihood that landlords would underspend on maintenance." Mr Eslake was more in favour of removing negative gearing and the capital gains tax, which he said were restricting first home buyers' access to the housing market, thus adding more pressure to the rental market. READ MORE: Man sustains serious injury in excavator accident "There is nothing the state government can do about it, but if the federal government had more effective policies to help people own their own homes, the demand for rental accommodation would be less," he said. "If you've got a home owner and an investor competing for a $500,000 property and both have to borrow $400,000, the investor can almost always outbid because his interest costs are tax deductible through negative gearing. "Then when an investor sells for profit, they pay less tax through the capital gains tax discount. "If you reduce demand from property investors, more people would be able to live in the homes they can buy, there would be less demand for rental accommodation, which would then alleviate pressure." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

