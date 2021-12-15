news, local-news,

Tasmanian farmers are buying up neighbouring properties or leasing land from corporate firms buying up farming land in the state, a trend which is in line with the latest Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey. The latest survey found Tasmanian farmers were planning to invest more in their businesses in the coming year, with Rabobank Tasmania area manager Stuart Whatling adding that farmers were positive about current conditions due to commodity and land prices. "The magic combination of commodity prices, low interest rates, seasonal conditions and property prices is still feeding a very strong level of confidence among farmers. The situation is very, very good in Tasmania, despite a few challenges," Mr Whatlin said. Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association vegetable council chair Nathan Richardson said the demand for all crops had been very good for several years, influenced by irrigation development across the state. "It has given more confidence for farmers to plan that extra crop, and in some cases, buy the farm next door," Mr Richardson said. "In other cases what we are seeing is confidence in the big end of town, corporate money and investment firms buying farms to get into farming, and either leasing out that land back to individuals or companies to crop." Some of the challenges for the industry include the rising prices of machinery and equipment and inputs, by 15 to 30 per cent, and increases in hourly rate for agricultural service providers. "The influx of industry demand for building and construction has really created a vacuum in the agricultural sector. If we want a mechanic or a fitter, electrician or builder to work in the sector, we are seeing big increases in hourly rates," he said. "For the producer, the cost is not coming out the other end. It is for maybe livestock, sheep and cattle and dairy producers maybe seeing better returns, but in terms of vegetable production there has been very, very small increases to reflect the rising costs." The Rabobank survey shows that one third of farmers believe the next 12 months will be even better with the strong current conditions. Beef farmers had the strongest optimism, with strong commodity prices, sheep producers forecast little change to business, while dairy farmers expecting good conditions to continue. The number of dairy farmers expecting prospects to improve has eased, with the majority expecting current good conditions to continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/3604e302-3148-4489-9a42-51f3c7d7287c.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg