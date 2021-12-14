sport, local-sport,

Hobart's major tennis event of the summer is usually reserved for the WTA international tournament but this season another one will take centre stage. The Hobart Out Tennis Club is set to host a Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance sanctioned event for members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community from January 14-16. Players from around Australia will be taking part, with Launceston's Kelli Charles, who joined the club earlier this season, being one of them. Despite living in the North of the state, she has found the club easy to be a part of. READ MORE: Riverside's Aidan O'Connor wins Cricket North player of the round "Most of the things do happen in Hobart but I am there semi-regularly, so I do get to take part in things," she said. "It's really awesome to have an automatic sense of community. "I wouldn't otherwise be involved with a club in Hobart but it's really nice to go down there and meet new people in a space where I'm already included. "Everyone's really happy to have everybody there and there's some really lovely opportunities and it's really special to have that." While the club is Hobart by name, they are looking to branch out and gain members from around the state to join the crew that Charles described as "a beautiful community full of lovely people". "Everyone is incredibly welcoming and excited to build the club up," she said. "They are really keen to make sure there are opportunities [for everyone], so there's been social roadshows that have happened across the state. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders hoping to play Hobart Hurricane Tim David in CTPL "There was one in Campbell Town recently so that myself and a couple of other people from the North can be involved, so they definitely go out of their way to make sure we still feel like we are a part of the club." With interest in their year-opening tournament growing, the club has offered billeting options for any interested Northern players to help with travel costs. Established last year, the Hobart Out Tennis Club has 54 members, ranging from ages 18-70 and won the Tas Pride Inaugural Award for Sporting Achievement. For more details, visit here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/afd83757-64dd-4612-8d9c-f6034e0acaa8.jpg/r475_855_3486_2556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg