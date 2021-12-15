news, local-news,

Primary healthcare providers are split over the federal government's long term telehealth service. On Monday, Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said the virtual service would become a permanent feature of the primary healthcare system with $106 million in funding over the next four years. READ MORE: Why airport biosecurity staff walked off the job Summerdale Medical Practice partner Dr Don Rose said it was good the commonwealth had committed to providing telehealth, but said changes to the original model meant the service was limited. "It's good that they've given some sort of certainty as to how long they plan to continue to, but the problem is that it doesn't go far enough," he said. "We were hoping that they would reinstate the original telehealth they had at the start of the pandemic rather than the watered-down version, so that was a bit disappointing." READ MORE: Man sustains serious injury in excavator accident Dr Rose said long conferences, mental health plans and chronic disease management had all been excluded from the confirmed service, which would have a negative impact on GPs and patients once COVID entered the community. "We could do long consultations by phone, and we can do chronic disease management by phone, that's where nurses make the patient do the paperwork to organise these things called Team Care Arrangements - that could all be done by phone," he said. "It was not as good as a face to face but it was a compromise to stop having to drag people into the surgery because we're trying to keep our surgeries as empty as we can. "It's a shame that they didn't reinstate those. They've been asked to reinstate those items many times, but they've just chosen not to." Dr Rose said having largely avoided COVID in Tasmania the change had not significantly impacted GPs or patents in the past, but with borders opening and COVID expected to enter the community, face to face appointments added an extra layer of risk. "I think they're a bit premature in finalising all this because we're in the middle of the pandemic, so they should have telehealth design for the pandemic not for the long term, they can work out long term telehealth once the pandemic has quietened down a bit," he said. READ MORE: Launceston man arrested after alleged Newnham shooting Your Health Connect network and group general manager Roman Kiselev welcomed the decision and said the service would benefit primary care providers and their patients, not just concerning COVID, but in situations where accessibility was an issue. "It's definitely helpful, a lot of GPs were fighting for it to be a permanent fixture because for a lot of people, especially in rural areas and older populations, with COVID, it's difficult to get out to an actual GP practice," he said. READ MORE: Mystery donor pays off 150 lay-bys at Launceston Toyworld He said the service would allow for a continuity of care that would keep GP clinics open and services available to the community. "Holistically I think it is going to do the right job because not having it at all is crippling and we've seen the benefits we received especially with COVID," he said. "If I have to close the clinic, a GP can still provide service, they can still call a patient. "The continuity of care is there from a business perspective and we are still generating income and we can pay our staff, so it's a positive move."

