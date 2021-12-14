community,

Six two-bedrooms homes are the latest to be built at Ravenswood as part of the state government's plan to deliver 3500 new homes by 2027. Housing Minister Michael Ferguson along with Centacare Evolve Housing joined together on Tuesday to showcase the new houses on Faraday Street. READ MORE: Man sustains serious injury in excavator accident Centacare Evolve Housing is a community housing provider that is partnering with the government to address the need for more affordable housing. Mr Ferguson said the government was aiming to have 1500 new houses in the state by June 2023. "This month we are delivering 115 homes and as part of that six homes here in Faraday Street Ravenswood," he said. "We are delighted that there will be six families that will have a new roof over their heads in time for Christmas as these first stock of homes are being completed. "This particular development is in fact bigger than six, there are 36 homes in total being built here, 28 are being provided for public housing and a further eight are being provided for affordable house sales for those who want to get into the market at a lower entry cost. READ MORE: Launceston man arrested after alleged Newnham shooting "The government recognises that we have a growing population and hot housing market and we need to be stepping up, so by using our own investments and partnering with the federal government we are able to deliver these additions." Centacare's Belinda Clarke said that they have a commitment to deliver houses across the North and North-West of the state. "We know that housing supply issues cannot be solved by community housing alone," she said. "We must have important partnerships and government and the community housing suppliers are here to deliver to help solve the housing supply issue for Tasmanians." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/b61a64dd-b0be-4fcd-b5e9-3763ae9f91ed.jpg/r0_683_4032_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg