An Australian festival favourite are gearing up to perform in Launceston this summer as part of Party in the Apocalypse, to be held at Churchill Park on December 27 and 28. Dune Rats, the grungy garage rock band and Aussie larrikins from Brisbane said they are keen to get back to doing what they love. Band member BC Michaels, who plays drums and does backing vocals, said that he was keen to dust off his drum kit. "It's been about six or seven months since our last gig and we are excited about playing again," he said. "It will be good to get back to what we love doing best as a band. We can't wait to get back on stage. "We are psyched to get down to Tassie and we cant wait to have a ripper time." For tickets visit: partyintheapocalypse.com.au

