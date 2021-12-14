sport, cricket,

Globe-trotting Twenty20 gun Tim David could provide some priceless firepower for the Greater Northern Raiders this weekend. The Singaporean-born all-rounder has experience in the world's biggest five Twenty20 competitions, including the Big Bash League, but Raiders coach Tim Coyle is hopeful a gap in the Hobart Hurricanes' schedule may allow him to turn out in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League. David was in the squad for Tuesday night's clash with his former team Perth Scorchers at Bellerive, but with the Hurricanes not playing again until facing the same opponents at Optus Stadium on Monday, the 25-year-old could swap a purple shirt for orange. "The Hurricanes go to Perth on Sunday so we're hoping Tim might be available on Saturday," Coyle said. "We have no influx of players at his level so when we have the opportunity to have him available, it's a big thing." David joined the Hurricanes in 2020 after three seasons with the Scorchers. He has also represented Surrey in England's T20 Blast, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League and Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League - although he has since been signed by the Multan Sultans for next season. In 65 T20 matches, the big-hitting right-hander has scored 1473 runs at 34.25. Asked what David brings to the side, Coyle said: "Plenty with the bat and plenty with the ball. "It's immeasurable. He's a very experienced player and plays all round the world these days so would be a big in for us." Coyle said having such global experience in the changerooms would present a huge learning opportunity for the Raiders' impressionable youngsters. "We see the same with Evan Gulbis bringing the experience of an ex-first-class player. To have Big Bash experience around a very young group is so good, plus of course his on-field performance gives us a chance to be successful. "Evan showed how important that contribution can be so if we can get a game or two out of Tim, he would no doubt do the same." Melbourne-born, Launceston-based Gulbis has represented both his home and adopted states in the Sheffield Shield and Big Bash League. Bringing that experience and knowledge to the Raiders' program, the all-rounder has been pivotal to the franchise taking giant strides this season, scoring 162 runs at 32.4 in five matches while also taking 10 wickets at 13.7. The Raiders are destined for a huge weekend with two T20 fixtures at University Oval on Saturday plus two more at Lindisfarne Oval on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/bd9827d0-e560-409d-8c18-8e11595f234b.jpg/r1699_215_4044_1540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg