When Aidan O'Connor came to the crease on Saturday, Riverside's chase against South Launceston was evenly poised. Over an hour later, O'Connor left with an unbeaten 75, a team victory and now, a Cricket North player of the round award. The 15-year-old all-rounder claimed 2-41 off his eight overs and took a catch in the first innings before the match-winning knock. READ MORE: Launceston's John Keogh nominated for World Rowing's coach of the year Bringing up his first A-grade half-century, having fallen short on 49 last year, O'Connor made the match his own in the 45th over, smacking three sixes off spinner Brodie Jarrad. Coming into the over, Riverside needed 22 off the next 36 balls to claim victory and ultimately secure their spot in the Greater Northern Cup finals. With O'Connor's three sixes, a single, another single to Matthew Kerrison and a two to the teenager, the game was complete at the end of Jarrad's over. It marks the second time O'Connor has finished off a match this season, hitting a four off the final ball for the Greater Northern Raiders in a T20 on December 4. Making his senior Raiders debut after playing in the victorious under-18s side last year, the Launceston Grammar School student has been in and out of the side. South Launceston opponent Sean Harris (67 off 69) was the competition's other batter to pass 50 as Westbury's Matthew Battle and Daniel Murfet made 45, while Ramesh Sundra, Tom Garwood and Liam Ryan took three wickets each.

