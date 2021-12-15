A guiding hand in first steps to adulthood

comment, opinion,

"When I moved out I had no idea what I was doing. I had no idea how to budget or find help. A program or support to help me find my way as an adult would have been better than just trying to work it out myself." ~ Megan, 19. It's that time of year again. That time when newspapers and social media feeds are filled with photos of school leavers, graduates, formal celebrations, exam results. That time when we attend graduation ceremonies and leavers assemblies to celebrate what our young people have already done and speak with great anticipation about their entry into the adult world. It's a rite of passage where we opine on values and dreams and urge young people to be courageous and believe in who they are and what they're capable of. And then ... they're off. Adolescents one day, being feted and praised. Then the very next day we expect them to function as independent adults capable of tackling a world where quite suddenly the choices are theirs. A world where they're meant to know what they want, compete for jobs, save money, negotiate rental contracts and the health system, buy cars, pay taxes and on and on it goes. As much as this is a time ripe with potential and opportunities, as with all moments of transition, it is also a time of great risk. And while many young people may have personal support networks - family, friends, mentors and role models - to call on and walk with them as they navigate life's choices in their new independence, what happens for those who don't? And what role do we, our communities, systems and governments have in all this? The role of governments is to provide essential services through systems built to address identified needs. In the case of Tasmania's 51,000 18-to-25-year-olds this means the government must work with young people to design and build support systems and services that support them, that encourage them to grab the opportunities and minimise the risks as they transition from adolescence to independent adulthood. We are fortunate in Tasmania that the state government's 2021 child and youth wellbeing strategy, It takes a Village, provides a framework that recognises the need for exactly this. The strategy recognises what HILDA's How we've changed in 20 years report released this week reinforces: That our young people have a much longer and more complicated journey to full adulthood than most previous generations. For some, taking the steps towards independence and adulthood can be a perilous journey with potential long-term negative impacts on their future lives and their contributions as citizens. In Tasmania in particular, many of our 18-to-25-year-olds are doing it tough and are faced with not only the usual challenges, but also the limitations of a COVID-affected world, sky rocketing rents, high fuel prices, low literacy levels and increasing inequality. Our young people are finding themselves caught between - no longer part of the youth service system they are familiar with but not yet understanding and successfully accessing the adult service system. YNOT works with Tasmania's young people to amplify their hopes, dreams and concerns and to identify where service gaps exist. What our young people have said so far is that without support through their transition to independence, they can find themselves living precarious lives, with few or no stable housing options, significant financial insecurity from unemployment, underemployment, low-paid, low-skilled, low-security jobs and fragile relationships. As our state government embarks on building the systems the It takes a Village strategy identifies as essential, YNOT will work with young people to ensure they participate and are able to hold these systems to account through both the stories of their own experiences and hard data. Each of us has a role in the village; our government's role is to build the systems young people need to connect with support and opportunities. YNOT's role is to walk alongside government and our young people to ensure these systems are built with the end users' input and experiences in mind. And it is the role of us to support Tasmania's young people in our homes, neighbourhoods and communities as they wake up to all the opportunities that await them on the way to adulthood.

