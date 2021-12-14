news, local-news,

A man has sustained a serious leg injury on a construction site after a 13 tonne excavator ran over his leg, Tasmania Police report. A police spokesman said emergency services responded to a report of a serious crash involving an excavator at at a construction site on Railton Road about 5.15pm on Monday. "While a 13 tonne excavator was being reversed it ran over the leg of a worker who was crossing the road behind the excavator," the spokesman said. The Longford man was airlifted to the Launceston General Hospital with a serious leg injury. "The driver of the excavator, a man in his 50s, was not physically injured," the spokesman said. "WorkSafe will investigate the incident."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/7898da05-59d5-4f87-94c9-6e75f18d7ce2.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg