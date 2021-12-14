news, local-news,

Search and rescue members have found a missing walker in a remote Tasmania. The woman in her 20s was located about 12.30pm in thick bushland not far from where she was reported missing on the South Coast Track. EARLIER A search is underway for a missing walker in Tasmania's south-west this morning. Search and Rescue members on the ground and in the air have been searching the South Coast Track for a woman in her 20s who became separated from her walking companion about 6pm yesterday. READ MORE: Mystery donor pays off 150 lay-bys at Launceston Toyworld Emergency services responded to a Personal Locator Beacon activation in the area of Dead Mans Bay about 9.15pm. The woman's walking companion was found in the area, but the search is ongoing for the missing woman.

