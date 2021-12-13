Tasmania Fire Service release bushfire advice for George Town
Tasmania Fire Service has released a bushfire advice message for George Town.
TFS said the fire is travelling East towards the back of Mount George, and there is not immediate threat to George Town residents.
READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania
TFS is currently attending and conditions are expected to ease later this evening.
What to do:
- If you have a bushfire plan, check it now.
- Well prepared homes are expected to be defendable in these conditions.
- Monitor conditions, and if they get more dangerous, and you are not well prepared, plan to go to a safer place.
For fire updates, listen to ABC Local Radio or visit the TFS website at fire.tas.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline