news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service has released a bushfire advice message for George Town. TFS said the fire is travelling East towards the back of Mount George, and there is not immediate threat to George Town residents. READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania TFS is currently attending and conditions are expected to ease later this evening. What to do: For fire updates, listen to ABC Local Radio or visit the TFS website at fire.tas.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/66ab12c5-c9b1-4852-aafc-ff141a686bb9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg