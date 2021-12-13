news, local-news,

Excellent progress has been made on controlling the spread of fire at Sister Beach. That's according to Incident controller Nic Deka. "We have halted the eastern spread of the fire," he said. "That was the key area of concern this morning that caused us to increase the alert level to watch and act." Mr Deka said there was initially concerns about the eastern spread of the fire on account of dry fuels. "There is no active fire on the eastern edge," he said. "That has been subdued by our aerial attack and we are looking to start cold trailing with our remote area crews to consolidate that edge." He said there was no activity on the southern edge and back burning was being completed on the western edge. "Our only concern is ensuring that the back burn stays managed, but we have been successful so far and given the wet conditions on site I believe we will be able to complete that successfully," he said. "We will have crews overnight and I fully expect we will be continuing to ensure we consolidate edges for some days to come." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

