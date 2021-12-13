sport, local-sport, TasCarnivals series, UCI, Burnie, Devonport

A distinct international flavour will be part of Devonport and Burnie carnivals this summer following confirmation of a significant development for its cycling programs. The TasCarnivals series will again play host to UCI classified events, with UCI points races to include the scratch race and keirin in Devonport and Burnie. The addition of UCI classification will see the series to receive global recognition and attract the attention of overseas competitors as they can now earn points in Tasmania which will be critical to them gaining world championships qualification. The announcement has also seen the confirmation of some international competitors, including Erin Young and Lamin Wright from the US, Jordan Castle from New Zealand, Ryan Schilt from the Netherlands, Conor Rowley and Shannon McCurley from Ireland, Lizeanne Wilmot from Canada and Kerry Jonker from South Africa. "It is incredibly exciting to bring some of the highest level of events to Tasmania as part of the carnivals,'' AusCycling executive general manager Kipp Kaufmann said on Monday. "These events will be critical in the development of up-and-coming riders and preparation of all riders towards the world championships as they score valuable points." TasCarnivals president Duncan Murfet added: "UCI points are important for riders looking to gain selection for future world championships [and] this means the carnivals will play an important role in riders looking to make themselves available. "Kipp and the team at AusCycling have been sensational supporters of the TasCarnivals and have really gone above and beyond for the forthcoming series. "We really do now have some terrific enhancements to roll out this season which will appeal to participants, clubs and spectators."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/139683d8-e133-4653-8059-64464f7f9f5b.JPG/r0_269_3500_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg