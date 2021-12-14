sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders all-rounder Meg Radford heads into the club's month-long Christmas sabbatical with glowing praise ringing in her ears. Coach Darren Simmonds said Radford showed maturity beyond her tender years in the team's 61-run win over New Town at UTAS Stadium on Sunday. Coming in at four, Radford hit her highest score of the season, 69, in her team's total of 231. "It was a really mature innings from Meg," Simmonds said. "I'm extremely pleased how she went about it under pressure. She was just brilliant. "She assesses a situation really well. She used her feet to the spinners, rotated the strike well, scored a lot of singles and twos and played some proper cricket shots. "She's also really fast between wickets which is among her many assets." Underlining Simmonds' point, the South Launceston talent, who turned 21 in October, hit just four boundaries off her 108 deliveries. A former Exeter High School and Newstead College student, Radford was something of a tennis prodigy alongside ex-Knights teammate and WBBL graduate Courtney Webb. She has been part of the GNR project from day one and won the Raider of the Year award in 2019-20. In 10 Cricket Tasmania Premier League matches this season, Radford has scored 128 runs at 25.6. She has also taken three wickets at 17.67 with best figures of 2-13 in a 37-run defeat of North Hobart last month. Having made a winning start to the one-day competition, the Raiders players will revert to club commitments next week before returning to action on January 9 with a one-dayer against North Hobart at the TCA Ground. Asked whether the team goal was to take the extra step after losing last week's T20 final to North Hobart, Simmonds replied: "At this stage, we're just looking at winning the next game. "We've got a nice break coming up in this comp which is very much needed because we have a lot of trips away. "When we return we'll have four 50-over games in 21 days so it's important the team get a good rest." The first two of those fixtures involve day trips to the capital before three straight home games. The Raiders are due to host New Town at UTAS Stadium on January 23, North Hobart at NTCA no.2 a week later and then welcome Clarence to Ingamells Oval at Westbury on February 6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/ee7a9259-2624-4ce9-8bbd-5d93ee056ed6.jpg/r367_188_2395_1334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg