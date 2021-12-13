sport, cricket, BBL11, Hobart Hurricanes, Joel Paris, Perth Scorchers

Tuesday night is set to be slightly weird for Joel Paris. Coming off a career-best outing in the Hobart Hurricanes' win over Sydney Sixers on Saturday night, the 29-year-old is bracing for a very familiar opponent when the Perth Scorchers travel to Blundstone Arena. "I'm not nervous or anything like that, but I do think it will be quite weird,'' the West Australian said ahead of his first meeting against his former side. "For my whole career, and extending even further than that, there are guys in that side I have known since I was seven or eight and have played cricket with and against growing up. "It will be very different as I had been part of that squad for seven or eight years and this will be the first time at any sort of competitive level I have played against those guys, so I do think it will be a strange experience as I am still very close to a lot of them. "I hope those guys do well, but we win the game as that would be the perfect result." He said he was ready to embrace the experience, knowing it could potentially work in his and his team's favour. "If there are things I can provide the rest of the guys that will be a bonus, but there will be an element of that for both parties with them not wanting to get out to me and myself wanting to do well against them,'' said the left-arm paceman, who played two ODIs for his country 2016. "That can throw up some challenges, but you do play so much cricket against other guys around the country and the world there is no real secrets these days though." Paris, whose close relationship with Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith was a key to his move south, has slotted in perfectly to the 'Canes bowling unit with four wickets at 15.25, which included 3-35 against the Sixers, his best return in the BBL. He said he was enjoying being part of what he described as a "unique" bowling line-up, praising the support from captain Matthew Wade and the "clear plans" that are in play. Paris identified early wickets against his former side as key on Tuesday night to "get them on the back foot early and try to force them to take a risk earlier than they normally would", especially with Colin Munro and Cameron Bancroft making such a bright start to their own campaigns in BBL11. Paris is set to be joined in attack by fellow paceman Scott Boland with his Australia A duties now over. England's Harry Brook has also been included after featuring for the England Lions in that contest, with Ben McDermott back from injury as the 'Canes chase their second win of the summer. The clash against the undefeated Scorchers will get underway at 7.15pm.

