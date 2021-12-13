news, local-news,

A car crash at the busy intersection of Balfour and Bathurst streets has been cleared. No injuries had been reported following the three vehicle crash. EARLIER A three car crash has blocked lanes at a busy Launceston intersection this afternoon. Emergency services responded to the accident at the intersection of Balfour and Bathurst streets. READ MORE: Man in hospital, offender on run after Newnham shooting A Tasmania Police spokesperson confirmed no injuries had been reported, but drivers have been asked to avoid the area. Some lanes are blocked by the crash and traffic congestion is expected.

