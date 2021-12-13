sport, local-sport,

Tasmania has secured another round of a national motorsport championship. Australian Racing Group released its 2022 Touring Car Racing Australia Series calendar on Monday with Symmons Plains hosting the opening round from February 11-13. The news comes just a week after the 2022 Supercars calendar was published with Symmons also set to host the championship's second round, the Tasmania SuperSprint, on March 26-27. Announcing its calendar, the ARG said the second-running of Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains will act as the first major circuit race of the 2022 Australian motorsport calendar. The series also takes in iconic race tracks including Phillip Island, Sandown, Queensland Raceway plus two visits to the Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst. The TCR Australia Series will be run over seven rounds. ARG chief executive Matt Braid said the mix of circuits offers great variety for drivers and teams and gives rare access for fans to see an international motorsport formula in the southern hemisphere.

