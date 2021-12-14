community,

The Launceston events and television industries are reflecting on the loss of an entertainment guru. Bruce England, who passed away recently at the age of 87, was instrumental in bringing the rest of the world to Northern Tasmania in the late 60s and 70s in his role as program manager at TNT9, a time when only one commercial TV station existed in Tasmania. "My father chose every show that aired on TV, he travelled interstate and overseas to source new shows and gain the rights," son Stuart England said. READ MORE: Launceston mental health podcast wins national award Stuart said his father had a vision about the role and influence of television and he was passionate about both local production and in introducing people to popular culture from the other side of the world. "Tasmania was a long, long way from everything in those days, hard to comprehend now when the phone in your pocket can deliver the world," he said. Bruce worked for ENT- the Examiner Northern Television group - for more than 30 years. As group development manager he had a wide range of responsibilities including entertainment, retail businesses, hotel chains and property investment. READ MORE: Demand to reconsider the benefits of negative gearing As a promoter he organised acts such as wrestling at the Albert Hall, Billy Connolly at the Princess Theatre, The Great Moscow Circus and international groups like Dire Straits and AC/DC. He encouraged these shows to visit Tasmania. "Our family remembers a rich time of activity. We picked up Roy Orbison from the airport in our Ford Capri, another time Dad reported that singer Meatloaf had demanded he stop the car for a pie at Kings Meadows," Stuart said. As chairman of Festivale, Bruce was instrumental in moving the event to City Park and creating a larger event that raised the profile of Tasmania's food, wine and performing arts in a setting that promoted Launceston. "When my father was creating proposals such as buying the showgrounds site to create the Elphinwood subdivision, even then, the sense of contribution to the city's lifestyle was as important to him as the profitability of the project, and I think this was his hallmark," Stuart said. READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania Also the subject of a story on popular social media page Humans of Launceston in 2016, Bruce said his life was "quite an adventure and I feel very lucky to have had the job I've had for so many years". His daughter Nicole along with his son Stuart, his wife Susie and their daughter Madeleine said they were looking forward to meeting all those who knew him on Friday December 17 at 3pm at The Royal Oak to toast to Bruce and his legacy. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

