Adding to the stellar line up already locked in for the 2022 Day on the Lawn, organisers have announced the complete list of acts set to perform at the picturesque Royal Botanical Gardens in March. Joining Courtney Barnett and DMA's are Mallrat and Winston Surfshirt, alongside local acts Lennon Wells, Kaninna and The Outfit. READ MORE: Launceston mental health podcast wins national award Ben Wells from Lennon Wells said he was excited for the band to perform after a tough 18 months of pandemic restrictions. "We can't wait to play Day on The Lawn. The botanical gardens are always an amazing place for a show," he said. "We're really excited to be performing with the likes of Courtney Barnett and DMA's especially given we can play in front of a crowd with no restrictions." In its fifth year the all-ages event will feature a day stacked with music as well as a variety of craft beer, Tasmanian wine and food trucks such as Taco Taco, Chan Bao and Munchies Street Food. READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania Event organisers said that last year's event was a resounding success and hoped 2022 would be no different. Day on the Lawn 2022 will be held at Hobart's Royal Botanical Gardens on Saturday March 19. For tickets and info visit: dayonthelawn.oztix.com.au While it will be an all-ages event, under 18's must be accompanied by a parent or guardian aged 25 and over. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

