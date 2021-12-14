news, local-news,

A group of nurses and midwives at the Launceston General Hospital have celebrated Christmas a little differently this year by knitting their own Christmas tree. The tree, made with over 300 individually knitted squares, was created over the past 12-months by around 15 staff, with help from some family and friends. Kim White was one of the midwives involved in the project who said with many of the nurses and midwives sharing a passion for craft, the idea to knit a tree was formed. "The LGH have a hospital-wide ward decorating competition. We've entered that for the last two years and this year we thought we'd make the Christmas tree instead of actually decorating our ward," she said. After a stressful year at the hospital, Ms White said the project became more than just a competition with staff knitting during their break as a way to build team cohesiveness and to decompress. We all bought in wool and all the necessary equipment, at lunchtime, we'd all sit around and have a craft session," she said. She said the response to the unique tree on display in the Specialist Clinics on level three of the LGH had been well received by staff and patients alike. Ms White said she was unsure how long the tree would stay up, but said once it came down the patches would be made into blankets and donated to local charities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/7bdabc3f-3e64-46b4-92c4-f28841f1c4e3.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg