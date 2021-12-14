sport, local-sport,

Launceston's touch football association enjoyed a grand weekend to win back the state cup for seniors after a strong showing at Prospect Park. Featuring a series of exciting matches across the weekend, the division's grand finals produced some tight finishes as sides jostled for state cup honours. Launceston claimed the women's open grand final in convincing fashion with a 12-2 victory over Southern Touch from Hobart. READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania The two were clearly the strongest sides in the division over the course of the weekend after they finished in the top two from the round robin stage. Launceston had the wood over Hobart after defeating them twice in the round robin with a combined differential of 14 points, making them favourites heading into the decider. In a strong attacking display, Launceston notched their second highest points tally in the decider to claim victory over their rivals. Launceston's Alice Robinson put together a barnstorming tournament with 15 tries to lead all-scorers in the women's open division while teammate Amelia Bransden also reached double digits with 10 tries. Rebecca Oliver led the scoring for Southern Touch with eight tries. The mixed open grand final also went to Launceston over Hobart 9-6 in the final game, winning the best of five with three to two ledger. Kris Fiddaman was instrumental for Southern Touch in the mixed open competition as he notched 10 tries over the course of the two days. Launceston teammates Lucas Wootton and Jordan Shipp combined to be a strong one-two punch for their side as they scored six tries apiece. Launceston's ideal Sunday continued in the men's 30s competition as they beat out Hobart in the grand final with a 10-4 victory. READ MORE: Demand to reconsider the benefits of negative gearing In a tight field, Launceston and Hobart overcame Devonport and Launceston men's 40s to make the decider where Launceston recorded their second highest points tally to claim the prize. Spare a thought for Devonport after the North-West side missed grand final berths in all the senior cup divisions over the weekend. The Coast's best performed side on results was the men's 30s which recorded a solitary win over the Launceston men's 40s 10-1. Launceston's Doug Headland led the Tasmania State Cup 2021 Men's 30s in scoring with 10 tries away from teammate Dylan Bayles (seven) and Devonport's Ben Oliver (seven). READ MORE: Man in hospital, offender on run after Newnham shooting Hobart did not go home empty-handed from the state tournament as their men's open side laid claim to the division premiership with victory over Launceston. Boasting an undefeated record from the round robin stage, Hobart looked the favourite heading into the decider. The grand final was reminiscent of the earlier fixture between the two sides as Hobart pipped Launceston 7-4 to be crowned the champions. Archie Hurd led the men's open scoring for Southern Touch with six tries while Ashton King (five) and Ryan Shipp (five) impressed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/af44e4d3-6a80-4882-b2ee-d2a2dd2c104c.JPG/r0_968_4455_3485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg