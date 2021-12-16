news, property,

5 Bed | 3 Bath | 5 Car The grand entrance of this immaculate and architecturally designed property is just a teaser to the delights that wait behind it. Stepping into the home, the eyes are immediately drawn to the stunning views waiting at the end of the hallway. Stretching from beyond Tamar Island to Royal Park, the uninterrupted views can be seen from nearly every window of this prestigious home. A designer kitchen with an impressive butler's pantry, sleek, soft close cabinetry, quality appliances and sprawling benchtops will ignite the chef inside, while the open plan living, dining and entertaining areas are airy and bathed in natural light. The main entry level offers the ultimate in contemporary living with large opening sliders out to the deck to capitalise on the alfresco living. The two expansive decks, which run the full width of the property, are the perfect space to take in the views, relax or entertain friends and family. Set across three stories, and offering three separate living spaces including a lounge/media room, this home has the flexibility of catering to any family's needs. The property offers five large bedrooms, including the master suite with a sitting area and stylish full size en-suite with a double rainfall shower and double vanity. The main bathroom on the lower level, also offers a double vanity and a luxurious freestanding bath. Each level has a convenient powder room. Ideally located in beautiful and sought-after Trevallyn, a commute into the CBD will take only five minutes driving and a trip to Launceston Airport only 15 minutes. Don't delay and call to book your private viewing today.

