A watch and act alert has been issued by the Tasmania Fire Service for Lake Llewellyn. The TFS issued the warning on Monday morning advising residents to monitor the conditions as they were changing. "This is a bushfire watch and act message for the Lake Llewellyn area of Sisters Beach," TFS said in a statement. "This fire may impact the Lake Llewellyn area later today. "The fire is travelling East, towards the Lake Llewellyn area. "The fire is expected to be difficult to control. Embers, smoke and ash may fall on the Lake Llewellyn area." Tasmania Fire Service and Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service are on the scene.

