The Northern regional croquet divisional singles event proved close in all three divisions. Rod Tait, of North Esk, won division one comfortably with nine wins and 34 net points from Russell Reed (East Launceston) with seven and eight. Graeme Price and Paul Richards (East Launceston) and Ruth McKean (North Esk) all performed well with six wins. In division two, Chris Hurford (North Esk) excelled with eight wins and 22 net points from Chris West (Latrobe) with six and 12, closely followed by Colin Kirkland (Latrobe), Christine Russell (St Leonards) and Janis Booker (East Launceston), all on six wins. Division saw a result resting on the last game. Noel Hiskins narrowly defeated St Leonards clubmate Chris Fox by seven and 27 to seven and 26 while Carol Price (East Launceston) came third with seven and nine. Organisers reported that ideal weather conditions and keen competition in all divisions resulted in a successful event. The Northern Tasmanian centre lawns will be closed for maintenance from December 15 until January 15.

