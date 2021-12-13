newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With Tasmanian borders to reopen on Wednesday, businesses have been urged to organise COVID-risk plans using resources available on the Business Tasmania website. State Growth Minister Roger Jaensch on Sunday said Business Tasmania had worked with Public Health services and WorkSafe Tasmania to compile the information for businesses to have confidence that they were well-prepared. He said a series of informative videos had been developed to address questions raised by business owners in a series of forum and question-and-answer sessions over the past months. READ MORE: 'No justice': widower despairing of cruel parole prediction Mr Jaensch said material on the website was sector-specific and case-specific. Hill Street Grocer Devonport owner Steve Longmore said the supermarket had a COVID-safety plan in place that would be re-engineered as things progressed. READ MORE: Launceston's Riverbend Park was designed with kids, for kids He said staff had a mix of emotions around borders reopening and the increased risk of becoming a casual contact of a COVID case. Mr Longmore said most of the supermarket's workers had been vaccinated and discussions continued around vaccinations for the remainder of the staff.

