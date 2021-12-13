news, local-news,

New research indicates patients treated through telehealth services have recorded similar clinical outcomes to in-person treatments for rehabilitation and allied health services. The report by Rehab Management found services including occupational therapy, physiotherapy and psychology reported positive patient outcomes, suggesting telehealth was equally effective as a face-to-face treatment and more cost-effective in some cases. READ MORE: Tasmania passes 90 per cent vaccination milestone Newstead Medical practice partner Dr Toby Gardner said the telehealth had been received well by patients and doctors alike. "We've welcomed telehealth across all specialities actually, and we hope its here to stay," he said. Dr Gardner said as there was no need to physically examine patients the psychiatric service worked well through the medium. "Patients love it because there's a lack of psychiatrists in Launceston, so it just gives us more access to more psychiatrists around Australia," he said. READ MORE: Evandale couple sent to hotel quarantine after surgery Dr Gardner said telehealth services for physiotherapy had also been successful by treating patients through the virtual fracture clinic at the Launceston General Hospital. "Already we're doing follow-ups of people after fractures and injuries through telehealth because a lot of the time they can explain what they need to rehab the fracture without having to see them in person - unless the cast obviously needs to be replaced," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/0064ba05-03da-4337-b55b-dc64918cef92.jpg/r0_14_275_169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg