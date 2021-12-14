news, local-news,

A Hobart teenager has self-published her first novel with the hope that it will be the first of many. Fourteen-year-old Kanako Okiron has been a writer from a young age, always writing stories or chapter books held together with sticky tape. When she was 10, she decided she wanted to publish a book, but was told she was too young and she should wait. "I researched how how it worked and had a better understanding of publishing," Kanako said. "Then I wrote and published my book which is out now." READ MORE: 'No justice': widower despairing of cruel parole prediction Not Like in the Movies explores 17-year-old Zelda Mulette's life as she narrates and contemplates her adolescence growing up in a Hollywood household while being interviewed mockumentary style. "I always thought about fame, like if I got famous people would like me more, but that's not the way it is," Kanako said. "It's not like in the movies, which is what inspired the book. No matter what life you have, there's no easy way, no short cuts." The novel falls into the young adult genre and includes some coarse language, but Kanako said other than the language, it was suitable for tweens to read too. "My parents were the first people to read the book ... and gave heaps of good feedback," Kanako said. READ MORE: Launceston's Riverbend Park was designed with kids, for kids "At first, like any parent, they said no and that we could not afford publishing and to wait until I was older. They were a bit skeptical. "They became supportive once they read the book and found out what it's about." Kanako submitted the work to literary agents, but did not get any replies. That is when she started to look at self-publishing. The debut author has been homeschooled, which she said has made her more creative and inspired. Kanako is already working on her next book. Not Like in the Movies is available to order in paperback and as an eBook. It is also available at Libraries Tasmania. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/dda83a44-fe02-42d3-aa36-b2f4c3e7a1e0.jpg/r10_63_4022_2330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg