A new development application lodged with the City of Launceston council has proposed the construction of nine new dwellings for communal residences. The application, which would redevelop the site of the previous Railway Bowls Club, Newnham, also proposed a usage change of existing buildings to offer residential support services. The new residences, if approved, would be used for specialist disability accommodation. Four of the residences would be used for higher needs occupants and be equipped with overnight assistance rooms for support staff. The other five units are intended for residents capable of living independently. The proposal also includes the redevelopment of the informal access to Mangin Street, Mowbray, and the construction of parking and landscaping. The development application requests that part of the existing building will be demolished to provide room for one of the units, while the rest of the building would be renovated to provide site services - including communal rooms and allied health care. The application was advertised from October 30 to November 16, with two letters received in regards to issues with the proposed developments. The main issues raised were accessibility and concerns Mangin Street was not suitable for the extra traffic flow, which were both assessed. Several smaller logistical issues were also raised and taken into account. The City of Launceston council outlined in the December 16 agenda that it was recommended a permit be granted for the development.

