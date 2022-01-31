newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Sometimes you just need to stop and smell the man ferns. A car conversation on the way back from a recent mountain bike adventure brought home quite what a mecca Tasmania has become in the sport. From being something of a novelty just over a decade ago, mountain bike trails have since become as commonplace as roadworks on the Midland Highway. Developed in the 1970s, mountain biking staged its first world championship in 1990 and joined the Olympics in 1996 but it is since the turn of the century that the sport - and many of its participants - really took off, with places like Tasmania playing a lead role. As local authorities realised there was good money to be made in mountain bike tourism, so riders discovered you do not need to be Olympic standard or have to spend a cent. With a population just over half a million, there can't be many places in Australia, or indeed the world, with more bike trails per capita than Tasmania. I can't claim to have ridden every one, but I've given it a decent shot, and here's my selection for the 10 best free trails (in alphabetical order to avoid arguments). Honourable mentions go to Ulverstone's sorely missed Stubbs Road, the North-East Rail Trail, Shag Bay and Pilchers Hill at Lindisfarne, the Meehan Range, Tolosa Park, Ben Lomond and the brilliant locally-made trails at Coningham Reserve near Snug. Chris Grantham's wonderful network at Osmaston is on private land but has been used for state championships and is a real labour of love with some stunning features, not least the aerial pathway through a fork in a tree. Meanwhile what's being built on Mount George at George Town is inviting and Mount Owen at Queenstown inspirational. I can't wait to further explore both. Blue Derby Choosing a favourite Derby trail is like eating a bowl of strawberries and then trying to pick the best one. Deep down, there's nothing better than breathing in the lush aroma when first heading off along Rusty Crusty, Axehead and up Twisties straight off the trailhead. Hollybank The Juggernaut is like an ageing family pet - neglected and lonely but instantly capable of rekindling forgotten love when shown some overdue attention. Each return prompts memories both of how good the lengthy descent is and how it was also responsible for my two worst stacks. Kate Reed No matter how much time one spends with Miss Reed, she remains capable of surprising. Constantly evolving, Prospect's Nature Recreation Area, squeezed between two busy highways, offers plenty of enjoyment, and no end of secrets. Kelcey Tier Having not ridden the reclusive Devonport network since the 2017 Australian Masters Games, I recently discovered it's still there and, just as importantly, still well-loved and great entertainment. Riga Mortis and Finn's Dinosaur are the pick of the trails. Mount Wellington Not so much a MTB park as a single trail leading to a park. Some of the features on the magnificent North-South Track, which descends from The Springs to Glenorchy's Tolosa Park, remain unsurpassed nearly a decade after they set the benchmark. Penguin What began as attempts to revitalise a derelict speedway circuit now has almost everything: excellent tight circuits, stunning features, skills tracks and a huge exhilarating climb/descent track up Mount Dial. St Helens I thought the Bay of Fires Trail and Flagstaff network would be hard to top, until I found Dreaming Pools. Following the Derby blueprint, Break O'Day Council has jumped head first into mountain bike tourism and is reaping the reward. Trevallyn Familiarity just refuses to breed contempt on one of the most established networks in the state. Few of life's problems cannot be eased without a couple of hours of sweaty exercise just 10 minutes from Launceston CBD. To tire of Stolen Spice, is to tire of life itself. Weldborough The splendid Blue Tier and Big Chook descents deservedly hog the spotlight, but the pleasant, serene loop through the ferns at the bottom of both is also well worth a trundle to get the heart back down to a normal rate. And, of course, the Weldborough Pub is just too exquisitely positioned to ignore. Wild Mersey Like the child of a cherished relative, this network has grown more adorable with each visit. One of the best town-to-town trails in the state links Railton with both Latrobe and Sheffield, at least now that they've taken the River Mersey crossing seriously. The Hornet trails in the hills above Railton offer some of the best two-wheeled entertainment available in Tassie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/f95cdbb9-d829-43d9-b0de-82bc4219c6f2.JPG/r14_559_3249_2387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg