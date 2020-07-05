news, local-news,

Two Northern Tasmanian businesses have joined forces in a bid to drive up intrastate tourist spending while borders remain closed. Unique Charters and the Clover Hill vineyard launched their new wine and helicopter tourist packages on Saturday at Lebrina. Newnham resident Rhonda Aram was one of the first guests to take advantage of the tourism package when she took to the sky and wined and dined at Clover Hill. Mrs Aram was given the experience as a surprise 60th birthday gift from her daughter. "I've always been fascinated with helicopters, every time they fly over I think 'oh here comes my ride'," Mrs Aram said. "We went out over near Pipers River and looked at some of the vineyards in the area, it was fantastic. It's a much clearer look than in an aeroplane." Clover Hill's retail hospitality manager Ian White said the new partnership agreement with Unique Charters was a natural fit. "All of the experiences that Unique Charters are doing will have a Clover Hill component which can be anything from just a relaxed glass of wine and some cheese ... right down to master classes and things like that," Mr White said. "We've blended two existing products to elevate both." Unique Charters director Peter Barron said the formal partnership was developed with Clover Hill after his business had been hired to transport guests to the vineyard. "We want to provide a product here for the locals and we want to build the awareness of that product with the locals," Mr Barron said. "When the borders reopen and everything starts to ease we can start to leverage more off our relationship with Clover Hill to benefit from the interstate guests." Mr White said Clover Hill used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to reassess how it engaged with customers. "It sounds a bit strange, but the advent of COVID-19 has given people the time to think and evaluate directions of businesses and think about relaunching and targeting really strongly where we want to go," he said. Clover Hill created a virtual cellar door after the physical one was forced to close and Mr White said the business also used social media more to connect with customers. "We wanted to stay connected, rather than just focus on selling to people because engagement will hopefully, long term give us a lot more traction and loyalty," he said. "I did private Zoom tasting for four ladies in Adelaide that normally come down for Effervescence." Clover Hill's chief executive officer Adam Torpy said the COVID-19 pandemic had "decimated tourism in every region of the country" and Tasmania was no exception. "We want to offer a new, luxurious way to experience the region,for locals who have lived in Tasmania all their life or the virgin Tasmanian tourists experiencing the region when borders reopen," Mr Torpy said. Tasmania's borders are slated to reopen on July 24, subject to Public Health advice.

